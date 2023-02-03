Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $32,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,466,850.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 3.8 %

MEG traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 135,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,707. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.46 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,779 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

