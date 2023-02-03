Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) SVP Sells 1,983 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $59,589.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,147. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shelley Webb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $189,480.00.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 467,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

