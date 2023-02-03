Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $1,030,835.50 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Phreesia Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
