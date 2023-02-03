Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $1,030,835.50 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

