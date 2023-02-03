Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells $460,180.87 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Yuchun Lee sold 4,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.96, for a total value of $1,255,840.00.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14.
VRTX stock opened at $303.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $225.28 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.75.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.79.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.
