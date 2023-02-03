Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 5,082 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $351,369.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $154,981.48.

On Friday, December 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 263 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $9,978.22.

On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60.

Shares of W traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.13. 5,638,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,680,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $156.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 3.06.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

