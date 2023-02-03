Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 333,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 193,772 shares.The stock last traded at $116.28 and had previously closed at $115.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.7% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,681,000 after acquiring an additional 556,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,155,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,242,000 after acquiring an additional 156,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 88.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 104,141 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.