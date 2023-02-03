Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 5,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $349,799.48.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $58,900.00.

Intapp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 136,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 460.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.