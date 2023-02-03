Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 2,066 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

