Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,454.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,143.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,967.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,475.62.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

