Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,869,000 after acquiring an additional 679,991 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,470,000 after acquiring an additional 260,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,004 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

NYSE DVN opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

