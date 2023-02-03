Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

VV stock opened at $190.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.49 and its 200-day moving average is $179.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

