Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,814.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,689.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,502.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,535.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.