Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

