Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 8,460,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,698 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 516,217 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.57 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.