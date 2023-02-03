Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

