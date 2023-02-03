Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 9,667 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American International Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in American International Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in American International Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

