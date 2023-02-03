Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,238.04

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,238.04 ($15.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,415.50 ($17.48). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,400.50 ($17.30), with a volume of 705,518 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($24.89) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1,325.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,239.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,239.93.

Intermediate Capital Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider William Rucker bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($18.03) per share, with a total value of £102,200 ($126,219.59). In related news, insider William Rucker purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($18.03) per share, for a total transaction of £102,200 ($126,219.59). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,131 ($13.97) per share, for a total transaction of £90,480 ($111,745.09).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

