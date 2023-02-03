International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $155.70

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.70 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.88). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 153.80 ($1.90), with a volume of 1,891,342 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 880.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.72.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

