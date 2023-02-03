International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Up 4.8%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.36. 114,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 554,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $65,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $65,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,000 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 286,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in International Seaways by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

