Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.2 %

VKI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. 151,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,767. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $11.29.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

