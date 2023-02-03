Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.2 %
VKI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. 151,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,767. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $11.29.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
