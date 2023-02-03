Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSJP stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.63. 285,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,850. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

