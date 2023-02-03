Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.84

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.84 and traded as low as $27.22. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 7,116,956 shares.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,489,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

