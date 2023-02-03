INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:IPU)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:IPU opened at GBX 462.94 ($5.72) on Friday. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 373.50 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 589.12 ($7.28). The stock has a market cap of £156.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.12.

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

