INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:IPU)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:IPU opened at GBX 462.94 ($5.72) on Friday. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 373.50 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 589.12 ($7.28). The stock has a market cap of £156.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.12.
