Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 113,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,583. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

