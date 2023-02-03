Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 113,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,583. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
