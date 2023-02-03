Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 3rd (ALFVY, ALK, APTV, ASOMY, BA, BILL, BKKVF, CG, CHRW, COP)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 3rd:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $225.00 price target on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $128.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $158.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $99.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $107.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Capital One Financial Co. currently has $102.00 target price on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.50.

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$34.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Sidoti currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has $90.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

