Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 3rd (AGGZF, ANFGF, APYRF, BCE, BHOOY, BTGOF, FQVLF, JDSPY, LIMAF, NGLOY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 3rd:

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$66.00.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$62.00.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,300 ($16.06) to GBX 1,640 ($20.25).

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$36.50.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 50 ($0.62).

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 275 ($3.40).

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 210 ($2.59).

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 215 ($2.66).

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$86.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($44.46) to GBX 3,500 ($43.23).

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$78.00.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.00.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to €58.00 ($63.04).

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$150.00.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00.

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 170 ($2.10).

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $15.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00.

