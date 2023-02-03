Investors Buy High Volume of Hanesbrands Call Options (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 10,436 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 8,445 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,686,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,981,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE HBI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. 10,175,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,299,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

