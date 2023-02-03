Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,682,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,761,000 after acquiring an additional 271,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,125,000 after acquiring an additional 225,830 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72.
Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
