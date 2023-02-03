iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes up 0.6% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.