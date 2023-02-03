iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.51. 4,566,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,730. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

