iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 180.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,834,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IGRO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,981 shares. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.