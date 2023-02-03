iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $41.08. 14,270,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,735,164. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

