iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,382,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 848,586 shares.The stock last traded at $19.93 and had previously closed at $19.86.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.