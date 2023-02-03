iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,382,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 848,586 shares.The stock last traded at $19.93 and had previously closed at $19.86.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 511.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 209.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

