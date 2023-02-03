iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

