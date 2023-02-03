iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IWM opened at $198.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

