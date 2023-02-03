iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 135,588 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 226,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SMMD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 51,245 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90.

