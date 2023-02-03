iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Boosted by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 11.2% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $70,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $106.11. 42,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,227. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average of $93.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

