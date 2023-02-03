iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. 2,654,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,276. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

