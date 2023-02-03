iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. 2,555,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

