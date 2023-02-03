iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 277,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,624. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.