Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 3,074,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,193,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.