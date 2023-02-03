Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) PT Raised to $4.50

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ITI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Iteris in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Iteris Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.97 on Friday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $169.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

