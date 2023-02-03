Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 18,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
