Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 18,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.