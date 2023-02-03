Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading 9% Higher

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.66. 439,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 509,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Jamf to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jamf stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Jamf worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.