Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 95,530 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

