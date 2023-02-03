Jefferies Financial Group Increases CRH (LON:CRH) Price Target to GBX 4,545

CRH (LON:CRH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,435 ($54.77) to GBX 4,545 ($56.13) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:CRH opened at GBX 3,937.50 ($48.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £29.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,334.75. CRH has a 52-week low of GBX 2,736.50 ($33.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,949 ($48.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,431.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,220.95.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

