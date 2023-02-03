Jefferies Financial Group Increases CRH (LON:CRH) Price Target to GBX 4,545

CRH (LON:CRH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,435 ($54.77) to GBX 4,545 ($56.13) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CRH Stock Up 3.1 %
LON:CRH opened at GBX 3,937.50 ($48.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £29.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,334.75. CRH has a 52-week low of GBX 2,736.50 ($33.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,949 ($48.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,431.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,220.95.
About CRH
See Also
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.