Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Accenture plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Accenture in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.
Accenture Stock Up 3.7 %
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
