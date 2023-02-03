JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $894.35

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $894.35 and traded as low as $832.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $835.00, with a volume of 97 shares traded.
JG Boswell Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $850.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $893.96.
JG Boswell Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th.
JG Boswell Company Profile
JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JG Boswell (BWEL)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.