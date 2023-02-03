JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

THG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

THG stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.51. 3,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,751. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

