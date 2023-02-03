John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director John E. Sanfilippo Buys 4,232 Shares

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) Director John E. Sanfilippo purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,781.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.9 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.87. 99,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

